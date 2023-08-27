Liverpool’s biggest nightclub is gearing up for an exciting relaunch, following a major refurbishment costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Housed on Fleet Street, LEVEL closed its doors on July 29 and has since the repositioning of its RnB and dance rooms, as well as the introduction of a custom LED dance floor.

Other key highlights includ new selfie rooms in the Courtyard, a huge ball pit on the top floor, new seating and bar areas.

Costing hundreds of thousands of pounds, the ‘radical’ refurbishment will be revealed to party goers at the relaunch on September 9.

Decky Farry, General Manager at LEVEL said: “Level’s refurb is pretty radical and we can’t wait for people to see the new look. Forget what you remember about the venue. We’re mixing up the floors, adding a load of new features we’re keeping under wraps till the opening, and introducing a new sound and light system- no one has anything like it! It’ll be spectacular!