Liverpool ONE expecting most successful Christmas on record

Christmas is officially on its way as Liverpool ONE kicked off the festivities with an evening of yuletide cheer and celebrations for all, ahead of what's expected to be the most successful Christmas trading in its 15-year history.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: "Liverpool one is bucking the national trends. Visitor numbers are very strong sales are up. Everyone had that vibe in the early part of the year, the buzz coming from Eurovision."

With an 8% sales growth forecast for this Christmas, Liverpool ONE is ahead of all previous records and bucking the trends across the UK. Footfall remains strong, performing on average 10 points ahead of the UK benchmark, whilst sales growth is being seen across several categories, including fashion, beauty, athleisure, restaurants and, in particular, entertainment.

Donna says: "There’s no other city like Liverpool; it’s compact enough to move around, we’ve got that rich heritage, we’ve got a lifestyle that’s magnetic - it draws people in. I think that’s what the success is all about. It’s driven by the fact that we can bring people together. Yes we’ll do a bit of shopping online, but we absolutely want to get out into the shops as well support those people that are working in retail and hospitality. They are spending and that’s great to see. Don’t believe all of the headlines about doom and gloom on the High Street because if you feel you are come into Liverpool and you’ll actually start to change your mind."

Liverpool ONE at Christmas

Underneath Liverpool ONE's iconic Christmas tree On Chavasse Park, Bar Hütte has once again popped up just in time for the festive season, with its unique take on 'Alpine après ski', with the chance to sing your heart out on karaoke in your own private hütte.

They have also launched a special Christmas Trail, offering youngsters the chance to discover illuminated reindeer, angel wings, Christmas trees and festive characters hidden in shop windows.

Annually attracting over 22 million visitors, the retail and leisure destination expects another busy Christmas.