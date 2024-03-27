Liverpool ONE opening hours for Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday 2024 including John Lewis and M&S
It's almost time for a four-day weekend, and many people will use the extended holiday as an opportunity to head into town and do some shopping - whether that be checking out Lush's new Easter collection or popping into John Lewis for a good old browse.
But, if you are planning to visit Liverpool ONE this Easter, you may find that the opening hours are slightly different to usual and some shops will close completely on Easter Sunday to give their staff a much-deserved day off with family.
Below are the key opening hours across Liverpool ONE this bank holiday weekend, to ensure you don't get caught out.
Liverpool ONE Easter 2024 opening hours
- Good Friday (March 29): 10.00am – 8.00pm
- Saturday, March 30: 10.00am – 7.00pm
- Easter Sunday (March 31): 11.00am – 5.00pm - though some individual stores - including John Lewis and M&S - may decide to close for Easter Sunday.
- Easter Monday (April 1): 10.00am – 6.00pm
M&S Liverpool ONE Easter 2024 opening hours
- Good Friday (March 29): 9.00am – 8.00pm
- Saturday, March 30: 8.30am – 7.00pm
- Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed.
- Easter Monday (April 1): 9.00am – 8.00pm
Opening hours for M&S vary to other stores. Check the website for more details.
John Lewis Liverpool Easter 2024 opening hours
- Good Friday (March 29): 10.00am – 8.00pm
- Saturday, March 30: 9.30am – 7.00pm
- Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed
- Easter Monday (April 1): 10.00am – 8.00pm
Check the website for more details.
Liverpool ONE Restaurants continue to be open between 11.00am and 11.00pm. Multiple stores will be closed during Easter Sunday, it is advised you check the store’s website for confirmed opening times before you visit.