It's almost time for a four-day weekend, and many people will use the extended holiday as an opportunity to head into town and do some shopping - whether that be checking out Lush's new Easter collection or popping into John Lewis for a good old browse.

But, if you are planning to visit Liverpool ONE this Easter, you may find that the opening hours are slightly different to usual and some shops will close completely on Easter Sunday to give their staff a much-deserved day off with family.

Below are the key opening hours across Liverpool ONE this bank holiday weekend, to ensure you don't get caught out.

Liverpool ONE Easter 2024 opening hours

Good Friday (March 29): 10.00am – 8.00pm

10.00am – 8.00pm Saturday, March 30: 10.00am – 7.00pm

10.00am – 7.00pm Easter Sunday (March 31): 11.00am – 5.00pm - though some individual stores - including John Lewis and M&S - may decide to close for Easter Sunday.

11.00am – 5.00pm - though some individual stores - including John Lewis and M&S - may decide to close for Easter Sunday. Easter Monday (April 1): 10.00am – 6.00pm

M&S Liverpool ONE Easter 2024 opening hours

Good Friday (March 29) : 9.00am – 8.00pm

: 9.00am – 8.00pm Saturday, March 30: 8.30am – 7.00pm

8.30am – 7.00pm Easter Sunday (March 31) : Closed.

: Closed. Easter Monday (April 1): 9.00am – 8.00pm

Opening hours for M&S vary to other stores. Check the website for more details.

John Lewis Liverpool Easter 2024 opening hours

Good Friday (March 29) : 10.00am – 8.00pm

: 10.00am – 8.00pm Saturday, March 30: 9.30am – 7.00pm

9.30am – 7.00pm Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed

Closed Easter Monday (April 1): 10.00am – 8.00pm

Check the website for more details.