There is more spent on the high street in Liverpool compared to anywhere else in the UK.

Liverpool ONE is predicted to buck retail trends this festive season despite the cost of living crisis. They say sales are up by almost a quarter compared to the same time last year. This news comes as a survey by Small Business Prices shows there is more spent on the high street in Liverpool compared to anywhere else in the UK.

The news comes as huge UK chain Joules, the troubled fashion-to-homewares retailer, announced they are going into administration, putting the future of 1,600 jobs at risk.

Liverpool ONE experienced its busiest week of the year at the end of October, with more than 600,000 people visiting - compared to an average week where it would expect around 450,000 visitors.

Donna Howitt, place strategy director at Liverpool ONE said: "It’s shown Liverpool out of all the UK cities has come out on top in terms of how it is bounced back and how it’s responded to the impact of Covid.

“It’s the first normal Christmas perhaps we’ve been able to enjoy for some time. Liverpool as a whole and particularly Liverpool ONE is performing exceptionally well now."

Liverpool ONE say they have witnessed several months of strong trade, with high spend in both the restaurants and leisure outlets.

Ms Howitt continued: "People are coming out and I think that confidence is definitely shown in the brands that have chosen to come and do business here in Liverpool. Fifteen new stores have opened in this year alone that weren’t here last Christmas. So, that confidence is there and I think that’s based on the fact that the people of Liverpool they do prioritise coming out, they want to prioritise looking after each other."

ONE More campaign to help families

Liverpool ONE has decided that they want to help us all give something back this festive season. Alongside Community Foundation for Merseyside they are running the ONE More campaign this winter to support the most challenged in our communities as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Funds raised will help to put meals on the table of families, provide gifts for children less fortunate and support with the cost of living crisis to those who will struggle most.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE

Through the ONE More campaign, the Community Foundation for Merseyside will distribute funds raised, making sure that funding reaches the communities in most need.

Charities are identified in each borough of the Liverpool City Region – Liverpool, Knowsley, Wirral, Sefton, Halton and St Helens.