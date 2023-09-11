Register
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Retailers across Liverpool ONE are being asked to close their doors this winter, in a bid to reduce energy wastage and carbon emissions.

Shops and restaurants across the leisure estate usually have their doors open throughout their operating hours, however, this causes expensively-generated heat to be wasted.

Liverpool ONE bosses are now working with retailers on proposals to get them to close their doors throughout the colder months, saving money and helping the environment.

However, some of their stores, including JD Sports, do not have doors, and others, including Holland and Barrett are not able to be fully closed unless locked.

Speaking to TheBusinessDesk.com, estate director Ian Finlayson said: “Liverpool ONE are looking at a raft of environmental initiatives, both our own and those of our tenants. One such initiative launching later this year will challenge the ‘open door’ policy implemented by many retail tenants across the UK.

“This currently results in air-conditioned heat spilling out into our outdoor environment. Keep an eye out for more on this as the impact will be significant.”

