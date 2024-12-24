Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover Liverpool's diverse opinions on Christmas pantos, from childhood memories to embracing the festive spirit as adults.

It's as British as fish and chips, the BBC and Bank Holidays - pantomime season is well and truly upon us. Love them or loathe them, we've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out what you think about panto.

One lady told LiverpoolWorld: "I'm an adopted Scouser. I've been living in the UK and in Liverpool in particular for almost 20 years but never ever been to Panto and it's been my Christmas dream."

Another local resident told us: "I've done my Pantos, I've done all that business. In fact my first one I think was Gerry Marsden. It was my first ever Panto when I was little in the Empire."

One gentleman said: "I don't go and watch stuff like that. I'm just not into stuff like that. I'm really not. I wouldn't go."

One local told us: "It gets children in the Christmas spirit. Not just young children, big adults, grown adults, we're all big kids. Well some of us are, you know what I mean."

Dave from Walton said: "I think it's quintessentially British. I think it travels well. I think people abroad understand what it's about but I think it's just fun and it's for all ages. Kids love it."

Watch the full video above for more.