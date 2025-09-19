Alternative Futures Group (AFG)

Alternative Futures Group (AFG) has become the first charity to be recognised at the Operational Excellence Awards UK

Held at the Park Plaza, London Riverbank, the awards celebrate organisations and individuals setting new standards in operational excellence, with a focus on process improvement, technology adoption, and customer experience.

AFG, a specialist provider of learning disability, autism, and mental health services, was recognised for transforming how they deliver support to enable people to live independent lives. The event, attended by leaders in business transformation, also included finalists such as The Financial Times and the Nationwide Building Society.

In a notable achievement, AFG’s Chief Operating Officer, Kirsty Murphy, was named Chief Operating Officer of the Year 2025 by an expert judging panel. Over the past year, AFG has introduced innovative workforce solutions in social care and championed the use of assistive technology for the people they support.

The charity has also committed to paying the Real Living Wage to support workers and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. Murphy said: “I would like to recognise my colleagues at AFG who have helped lead us through an operational transformation, enabling the people we support to gain independence. AFG is an amazing organisation to be part of.”

Ian Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer of AFG, added: “Kirsty’s leadership is defined by clarity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to both our colleagues and the people we support. She has an exceptional ability to unite teams around a common purpose, make tough decisions with integrity, and deliver lasting, positive change.

“The transformation we’ve seen in workforce stability, staff engagement, and financial sustainability is a direct result of her strategic vision and tireless dedication.”