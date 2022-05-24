Almost two thirds of Liverpudlian workers delve into a packed lunch, says new study.

British Sandwich Week runs from May 22 to May 28 this year.

The seven day event beats the drum for the humble butty and the many varieties that it comes in.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the national week celebrating the sarnie, Moneypenny surveyed 1,000 UK office workers to reveal their lunch choices.

It found that 58% of Liverpudlians made a packed lunch, such as a sandwich, for work as opposed to buying a meal out and about.

Liverpool was ranked third in the nation with Chelmsford at number one, with 65%, and Norwich in second, with 60%.

Cities most likely to prepare lunch such as a sandwich at home

Chelmsford (65%) Norwich (60%) Liverpool/Wrexham (58%) Belfast/Swansea (56%) Newcastle/Worcester (55%)

The survey found that the majority of workers making packed lunches were over 55 (53%) and youngsters ages 18 to 24 were far less likely to pack a sandwich with just 18% doing so.

Male workers were more likely to pack a lunch with 43% of men doing so compared to 40 per cent of women.

What’s the nation’s favourite sandwich?

According to another batch of research for British Sandwich Week, the nation’s favourite is the club sandwich.

The double layer club traditionally includes cheese, bacon, turkey, ham, tomato, mayonnaise and lettuce.

The nations favourite sandwich is a club sandwich.

Research commissioned by Jackandbeyond studied search trend interest in particular fillings to compile a top ten.

In just one month, the club sandwich was searched for 14,870 times in the UK - ranking it in the number one spot.

Steak sandwiches came second with 7,350 searches and bacon sandwiches came third with 5,950.

Top 10 UK sandwich fillings:

Club Steak Bacon Fish Finger Pastrami Cheese Ploughman’s Sausage Grilled Cheese BLT

Cheese filled sandwiches ranked three times in the top 10, with plain cheese, ploughman’s and grilled cheese all featuring.