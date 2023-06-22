An independent Liverpool pet shop is asking locals for support as the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit small businesses across Merseyside.

In a heartfelt plea, Pets Corner’s owner Elaine Saleh urged locals to come into the store on Allerton Road ‘even if you just spend £1’ as they struggle to keep going.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plea comes after many independent businesses across Liverpool have been forced to close. Small businesses such as The Nakery, Baltic Social and Vietnom have all closed their doors recently, and many more fear for their businesses going forward.

Ms Saleh posted on Facebook: “Hi folks me again really could do with your support, we’ve had no help from the government for us small little businesses and it’s been a struggle to keep ourselves going. Even if you just spend £1 it all helps and it’s better than shopping in the big supermarkets who can afford to take a loss.”

People across the city have shared Pets Corner’s appeal on the social media platform, and many have said they plan to visit the shop this weekend.

About Pet’s Corner: Pet’s Corner can be found at 173 Allerton Road, Liverpool L18 6HG. The store is open 9:00-17:00 Tuesday to Saturday. It offers a dog grooming service, food, accessories and more, as well as hosting a dog cafe, with treats for both you and your pup. More information can be found on their website.