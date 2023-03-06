A teenager ran onto the pitch and collided with players during Sunday’s game at Anfield.

A teenage boy has been arrested following a pitch invasion during Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds’ historic triumph was certainly a cause for celebration, however, one individual took it upon himself to run onto the pitch in front of the Main Stand whilst players celebrated the seventh goal.

He then collided with Liverpool duo Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones, almost injuring one of the players, and was dragged away by security.

Merseyside Police said on Monday: “During the match a supporter was seen on the pitch. Officers later arrested a 16-year-old boy from Winsford on suspicion of encroaching onto a football pitch.

“He is scheduled to voluntarily attend a police station in Merseyside regarding this incident. Our officers are currently working with Liverpool Football Club in relation to the incident.”

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club condemned the incident, stating: “If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums.”