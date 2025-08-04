A takeaway in Liverpool has been issued a zero-star food hygiene rating.

According to the Food Standards Agency, Priory Pizza - a takeaway on Priory Road - was given the lowest possible rating after a visit from inspectors on July 3.

Some details of the inspection on have been released and show that, at the time of the visit, ‘urgent improvement’ was necessary in hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities, while management of food safety needed ‘major improvement’.

Priory Pizza, Liverpool. | Google Street View

According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:

Hygienic food handling : Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene. Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Priory Pizza can now appeal against the rating given or request a reinspection.