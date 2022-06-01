More than 200 street parties are being held across Merseyside - will you be hanging out the Union Jack bunting or getting a drink in the beer garden?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is almost here and more than 200 street parties are being held across Merseyside.

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne we're being treated to a four-day bank holiday weekend, from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

So, whether you're a Royalist or not, we've been on the streets of Liverpool to ask what you'll be getting up to over the extended Bank Holiday.

‘Nothing in relation to the Jubilee’

Jimmy tells us his Platinum Jubilee bank holiday plans

Jimmy said: "Nothing in relation to the Jubilee. Just what you would normally do on any bank holiday weekend. Just hope it's a nice day and maybe go out and do something with the kids and grandkids."

‘I’m having some friends round’

Pauline tells us her Platinum Jubilee bank holiday plans

Pauline said: “On the Saturday of that weekend, I’m having some friends round and we’ll have a drink in the garden.”

‘I’ll probably just sit in the garden’

Edith tells us her Platinum Jubilee bank holiday plans