The Pride festival and march was last hosted in the city pre-COVID in 2019.

Liverpool’s annual Pride event returns to the city this month following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 but with a late change of location.

The free festival, which opens on Saturday July 30, has moved to Pier Head on the city’s world-famous waterfront due to planned roadworks at the usual site on Tithebarn Street.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new venue will also alter the route for the Pride march, where members of the LGBT+ community parade through the city streets, but it will still start from St George’s Plateau, as in previous years.

Trio of rainbow flags pictured on the streets of Liverpool at Liverpool Pride. Jason Wells - stock.adobe.com

Andi Herring, CEO and co-founder of organisers LCR Pride Foundation, said: “Despite the change in location the event remains completely free and we are sure that Pride In Liverpool at Pier Head will be worth the wait.

“We are continuing to work and support businesses in Liverpool’s Pride Quarter and across the city with their plans for the day, so the whole city can show its support for our LGBT+ community.

“With Liverpool International Music Festival also taking place in the city, we’re expecting a busy weekend!”

Who will be performing at Pride, key dates and times

The line-up for the festival is yet to be made official at the time of publication, with LCR Pride Foundation saying they will be announcing the line up for the Barclays Main Stage soon.

Image: LCR Pride Foundation

The Pride in Liverpool festival - and the preceding March With Pride - take place on Saturday, 30 July.

The Liverpudlian pride march, which attracted over 12,000 people in 2019, allows the people of Liverpool to come together in solidarity, protest and celebration.

Registration for the march is still open and organisers are expecting record numbers in 2022, click here for more information .

Here are all the key dates and times for Liverpool Pride 2022:

Pride in Liverpool 2022 - Saturday, 30 July 2022 (festival opens from 12 pm, busiest period is between 12:45 pm and 2 pm, entertainment starts at 1 pm, the festival site closes to the public at 8 pm)

March With Pride 2022 - Saturday, 30 July 2022 (muster is from 10:30 am, the march starts from 12 pm, arrive at the site of the festival around 1 pm)

Do I need a ticket to attend Pride in Liverpool 2022?

Entry to the Pride in Liverpool 2022 festival is totally free-of-charge and is open to the public.