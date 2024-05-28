Liverpool primary schools ranked 2024: Top 23 primary schools in Liverpool based on latest performance data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th May 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 08:27 BST

The top performing primary schools across Liverpool according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in Liverpool have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the latest government data to reveal the best Liverpool primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard.

Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Let's take a look at the 23 best Liverpool schools based on academic performance.

Woolton Primary School, located on Out Lane, has 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

1. Woolton Primary, Woolton

Woolton Primary School, located on Out Lane, has 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: RCH Photographic - stock.adobe.com

This school became Sudley Primary School in September 2023 following the closure closure of Sudley Infant School and Sudley Junior School. Located on Aigburth Road, the junior school had 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. Sudley Junior School, Aigburth

This school became Sudley Primary School in September 2023 following the closure closure of Sudley Infant School and Sudley Junior School. Located on Aigburth Road, the junior school had 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, located on Holly Road, has 84% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

3. St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, Kensington

St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, located on Holly Road, has 84% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School, located on Sands Road, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School, Mossley Hill

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School, located on Sands Road, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsPrimary SchoolsStandardReadingWritingGovernmentData

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.