The best performing primary schools in Liverpool have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the latest government data to reveal the best Liverpool primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard.

Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Let's take a look at the 23 best Liverpool schools based on academic performance.

1 . Woolton Primary, Woolton Woolton Primary School, located on Out Lane, has 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: RCH Photographic - stock.adobe.com

2 . Sudley Junior School, Aigburth This school became Sudley Primary School in September 2023 following the closure closure of Sudley Infant School and Sudley Junior School. Located on Aigburth Road, the junior school had 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

3 . St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, Kensington St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, located on Holly Road, has 84% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View