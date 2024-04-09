Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We've lost a third of all our hedgehogs since the millennium. However, according to the latest research, urban hedgehog populations appear to be stabilising and showing signs of recovery following decades of decline. Now, a Liverpool-based researcher is undertaking vital analysis in the field.

Katie Crawford is a PhD student at John Moores University. Her research is essentially looking at the hibernation behaviour of hedgehogs across urban areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie said: "It will mainly be focusing on hibernation, but I'm also going to be looking at stress responses and personality in hedgehogs. Maybe hypothesising that in more urban areas they're a bit more bold as obviously they have a lot more to contend with."

As part of her analysis, she's using data collected by members of the public, including my own parents, who've been welcoming hedgehogs into their garden for the past few years. Capturing footage with a motion-sensitive camera, my dad has set up in the back garden, which he then shared online, led Katie to get in touch.

Katie said: "I think this research will be really important to not just hedgehogs but to a lot of species because there's a lot of grey areas in how different species are reacting to urbanisation. There's a lot of unknowns at the moment, and it'll be great to have something to see if there is an impact, which I'm sure there is."

A hedgehog captured with a motion-sensitive camera

Hedgehogs love gardens, and fortunately there are around half a million hectares of garden in the UK. Katie is encouraging anyone who sees a hog to log the sighting online at the big hedgehog map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hedgehogs need access to lots of gardens to survive and thrive in suburbia. There are lots of ways to make your garden hospitable to these cute creatures. One thing you can do to help is to put out food and water for them - meaty cat or dog food and hedgehog food are both suitable.