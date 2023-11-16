You tell us your Christmas traditions old and new.

Matching Christmas pyjamas, a breakfast bucks fizz, and not forgetting that all important turkey dinner. The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and we all have our own personal idea of festive heaven and festive hell.

Liz says "We’d all go to my mum’s Christmas day with our children and my mum would dress up as Santa."

Madeline says "My mum used tell us a little story, a really sad story about the little tin fairy."

Nostalgia is a huge part of what makes this time of year feel so magical. The sound of festive tunes playing on the radio, the taste of your first buttery mince pie of the season and the sight of the fairy lights twinkling on the tree.

With that in mind, we've been on the streets of Liverpool to ask you what your Christmas traditions are that you simply can't do without.

Whether it's the food, the presents or the decorations that do it for you, we all have our own way of getting into the spirit of Yuletide.

The city region is full of sparkle, and you shouldn't have to look too hard to find it, let's face it, we could do with a shimmer of joy in our lives now, more than ever.