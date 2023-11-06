Register
Liverpool restaurant hit with zero-star hygiene rating - ‘major’ improvement needed

The Food Standards Agency said ‘major improvement’ was necessary in all three key areas, including hygienic food handling.

By Emma Dukes
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT
A popular Liverpool restaurant has been handed the lowest possible hygiene rating by inspectors. The Yacht Club Bar & Grill, at Liverpool Marina, was given a score of zero stars after an unannounced visit by environmental health officials last month.

Some details of the inspection on October 6 have been released and show ‘major improvement’ was necessary in all three key areas, including hygienic food handling.

About the venue: The independent bar and grill offers a range of drinks and homemade dishes. It has a Google review rating of 4.0 stars.

Food hygiene report: The full inspectors’ report has not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in the following areas:

  • Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’
  • Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’.

The Yacht Club Bar & Grill has been approached for a comment.

