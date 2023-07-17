A Liverpool takeaway has been hit with a zero star food hygiene rating, after being visited by environmental health officers in June.

Taj Syrian Restaurant on Lodge Lane has 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews, however, the latest hygiene report suggests it is not operating as well as it should be, with ‘urgent’ improvement needed in food safety.

Some details of the inspection on 16 June have just been released and show environmental health officials had major concerns over cleanliness and the condition of facilities, plus food handling.

On the menu: Syrian cuisine, including grills, falafel and ‘the best Shawarma in Liverpool’, according to numerous reviewers.

Taj Syrian Restaurant, aka TAJ shawarma, on Lodge Lane. Image: Google Street View

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in the following areas:

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’.

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘major improvement necessary.’

including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘major improvement necessary.’ Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary.’