The Bold Street restaurant has gone from strength to strength since opening in Liverpool city centre two years ago.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Liverpool restaurant has been named one of the best in the world, and handed an incredible TripAdvisor award.

Akaysa is located in the former home of noted designer boutique Giancarlo Ricci and its prominent location on Bold Street has seen it become a welcome addition to one of the city’s best food and drink locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the owners of the Turkish restaurant are pleased to announce they have been ranked in the top 10% of restaurants in the world on Tripadvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of Best award, formerly Certificate of Excellence, recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews, with winners in the top 10% of listings worldwide.

Each winner has passed rigorous trust and safety standards set by Tripadvisor and fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence.

Akaysa, Bold Street.

Owner of Akasya, Yunus Emre Uğur described the win as “mind blowing”. He said: “We have been number 1 on Tripadvisor in Liverpool for some time now and the reviews have grown and grown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Top spot from over 1500 restaurants in Liverpool has been a great achievement for us. But to be contacted by Tripadvisor to tell us we are a Tripadvisor Best of the Best Award winner for 2023 is mind blowing.”