A popular Liverpool restaurant reopens this week after a major refurbishment. The Tavern Co on Smithdown Road is famed for its award-winning breakfasts but closed its kitchen last month following a poor hygiene inspection.

In March, inspectors from the city council deemed major improvements to be required at the popular venue, with an overall food hygiene rating of one star.

A Smithdown Road icon since 1990, the Tavern Co has twice been named the UK’s Best Breakfast for its full English but the kitchen was shut down following a visit from the council’s team in October.

A spokesperson for the business said the lease for the venue was taken over in September by new owners and the kitchen had been closed prior to the inspection by council officials but a planned refurbishment had been “expedited” when issues were raised.

A Liverpool Council spokesperson confirmed the kitchen had been closed “in compliance with environmental health regulations" and the new owners would be making improvements .

Now, the restaurant is set to reopen following a six week refurbishment, which the business say will 'ensure it will provide first-rate levels of dining and service'. The kitchen will be open and ready to serve its famous breakfast and brunch menu.

General manager of The Tavern Co, Lewis Gibbons said: "As a team we also have more planned in terms of the future, but for this initial launch we want to ensure that The Tavern Co is back where it belongs. As a goodwill gesture to everyone who has already offered such fine support, we are offering 20% off breakfast and food bills for the rest of November.

We look forward to welcoming everyone through our famous doors once more, and guests can relax and enjoy the very best of The Tavern Co has to offer, safe in the knowledge that everyone here is about to deliver them the very best food and levels of service which we know they will come to expect from us.”

The Tavern Co will reopen on Friday, November 10 at 10.00am, and here is how it looks...

