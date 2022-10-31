Liverpool restaurant shortlisted in the Asian Curry Awards 2022

The eatery also has a Travellers’ Choice rating on Tripadvisor.

A Liverpool restaurant could be set to scoop an ‘Oscar’ of the curry world after being nominated in the Asian Curry Awards 2022.

The Purple Olive, on Speke Road, has been named on the shortlist along with a number of contenders in the North of England section, including its sister site in Ellsmere Port.

The nominees will now be whittled down by an online public vote – before visiting judges determine the eventual winner.

The Purple Olive serves Indian and Sub-Continent dishes and has 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor. One reviewer said: “I’ve travelled all around the country and visited around 30-40 Indian restaurants - trust me when I say this place is the best out of all of them. We are so lucky this is our local Indian. The food is out of this world.”

The menu at the restaurant mixes classic dishes with chef specials such as Amiri Murgh (chicken cooked in mango pulp and double cream) and Chilli Chingri (Bangladeshi jumbo prawns stir fried in exotic mix of spices).

Asian Curry Awards 2022 Nominees from the ‘North of England’ region:

Delhi 6 - South Shields

Purple Olive - Ellesmere Port

Shama Bingley - Bingley

Wah Ji Wah - Manchester

Achari - Bolton

Indian Tiffin Room - Leeds

Dabbawa - Newcastle

Al Maidah - Manchester

Purple Olive Liverpool - Liverpool

My Delhi Newcastle - Newcastle

Spice Lounge - Durham

Café Le Raj - Leeds

My Delhi - Sunderland

GupShup - Altrincham

How to vote and when the winner will be announced

“Every week I hear from another owner closing their restaurant because they cannot see an end in sight to the economic situation – but an award win can bring a massive upsurge in trade,” said Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), adding, “For customers wanting to help their favourite restaurants survive, their votes can be crucial.”

Diners can vote via www.asiancurryawards.com. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on November 20.