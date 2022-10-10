Customers have been raving about the Italian restaurant for over four decades.

Located on Stanley Street, Casa Italia is one of Liverpool’s most-loved restaurants.

Opening back in 1976, the traditional Italian eatery has been loved by generations and regarded by many as the best in town.

Despite Liverpool being filled with new and exciting restaurants, customers continue to eat at Casa Italia - and they’re willing to wait in large queues to do so.

Posting on Facebook on Saturday, Casa Italia shared a photo of a large crowd of people waiting for a table.

Alongside the photo was the caption, “How lucky are we to have such incredible and loyal customersWe don’t take any of you for granted. Thank you.”

What did customers say?

Hundreds of customers shared their fond memories on the post, thanking the restaurant for providing consistently good experiences.

One customer said: “Wouldn’t queue anywhere else but here.”

Another fondly recalled: “This is where I proposed to my wife. We are entering our 43rd year of marriage. Loved this place.”

A customer said: “A Liverpool Institution thats been a constant in an ever changing city! Love the Casa!”

And: “Back in the 1980s it was the only decent restaurant in Liverpool.”

What can I eat at Casa Italia?

Casa Italia don’t take bookings - unless you’re a large party of six or more - so if you want to eat here, give some time for queues.

From homemade bread to oven baked pasta and a variety of pizzas, there are options for everyone.

They even have a vegan menu, including pizza with vegan cheese, and offer a range of Italian wines and liquers.

Why is it so special?

Casa Italia has been ran by the same family for over four decades and fed celebs such as Paul McCartney and Kylie Minogue.

They were in the ‘Top 100 best restaurants in the UK’ and voted ‘Best restaurant in Liverpool’ in 2019.

With over 2,500 TripAdvisor reviews, Casa Italia has a rating of 4.5 out of 5, as well as 4.6 out of 5 on Facebook.