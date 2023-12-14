Liverpool restaurant which serves 'the best pizza around' announces immediate closure
A popular Liverpool pizza and doughnut shop has suddenly closed its doors for good.
Known for its 'remixed pizzas', Doza Kitchen is located just outside of the city centre on Erskine Street and is a trusted spot for hungry students.
After opening in June 2022, the venue also launched a branch in Swansea but both have sadly immediately ceased trading.
Sharing the news on social media on Wednesday, the team said: 'We’ve unfortunately had to make a difficult decision to close Doza. It’s not you, it’s us.
"We would like to give a big shout-out to everyone who enjoyed our dough-licious menu and unique flavour remixes. To our Doza team, a big “thank you” for all your efforts and for making the magic happen."
It is not known why the business has decided to close, however, it is clear that its restaurants will be sorely missed.
Customers quickly took to Instagram to share their sadness, with one commenting: "No way! Best pizzas around."
Others added they were "gutted" and that the closure is "such a shame".