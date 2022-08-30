The eatery also rates No.1 on Tripadvisor for Indian takeaways in Liverpool.

Khaja Indian Takeaway. Image: Google

A Liverpool restaurants has picked up the prize for ‘Takeaway of the Year’ at the English Curry Awards 2022.

Khaja Indian Takeaway, in Woolton, was voted the best in the North West by members of the public in this year’s competition.

The Indian restaurant says: “Our reputation is built on the quality of our food.” The award certainly appears to back that up.

The English Curry Award ceremony brings the top restaurants and takeaways across the country together to celebrate the industry.

The event, organised by Oceanic Consulting in Birmingham, is seen as an opportunity to acknowledge the hard working people and businesses in the sector.

In light of Khaja’s recent success, we decided to take a look at the top five Indian takeaways in Liverpool, according to Tripadvisor.

5. Yukti the Art Kitchen

Yukti the Art Kitchen. Image: Google

Where: Prescot Road

Rating: 4.5/5

Price range: £15-£30 - MENU

Recent review: “Recently I went with the family to this lovely restaurant. We tried a couple of non-veg options, Lamb Bunna and Lamb Briyani. Food was nice and price also reasonable We really enjoyed it.”

4. Dostana

Where: Woolton

Rating: 4.5/5

Price range: £10-£20 - MENU

Recent review: “As visitors to England we’ve experienced many a fake Indian curry and been lucky to find a few truly tasty and real authentic ones… this is definitely the latter.

AJ and his team obviously love what they do and take pride in doing it well. This is obviously a local favourite and we really enjoyed our experience. The food was delicious and prepared with care. The hospitality and service is top class.”

3. Sanskruti Restaurant

Sanskruti Restaurant. Image: Google

Where: Ormond Street

Rating: 4.5/5

Price range: £3-£5 - MENU

Recent review: “We were in Liverpool for a few days as a group of 8 adults. As 7 of us are vegetarian, we decided to try Sanskruti and have to say we weren’t disappointed. We had a variety of dishes between us, all of which were amazing. The staff were friendly, helpful and very patient and we couldn’t recommend the restaurant highly enough.”

2. Yukti Indian Street Fusion

Where: Renshaw Street

Rating: 4.5/5

Price range: £2-£17

Recent review: “This was my children’s first experience of Indian food. Wow, it was great. Spiced just right, staff were very welcoming and made my children feel very comfortable. Definitely will return.”

1. Khaja Indian Takeaway

Khaja Indian Takeaway. Image: Google

Where: Woolton

Rating: 5/5

Price range: £15-£30