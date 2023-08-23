The Church Street eatery in the city centre was visited by inspectors in June.

A popular takeaway and restaurant has been hit with a zero star rating for food hygiene, following a visit from the Liverpool City Council’s food inspectors.

Kokoro, Church Street, was previously awarded five stars but now has the lowest possible hygiene rating and has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary.

The Korean/Japanese eatery is a hit with locals, achieving a 4.4 star Google rating, from more than 1000 reviews. However, the latest report suggests it isn’t operating as it should be.

Kokoro

Some details of the inspection on June 29 have been released and show environmental health officials had concerns over the management of food safety and cleanliness.

On the menu: The Korean and Japanese restaurant is part of a successful chain, which has more than 50 eateries across the UK. The eatery serves up homemade sushi and hot food such as sweet and sour chicken, and katsu surry.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the one star rating showed improvement was necessary in a number of areas.

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’ Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary’

including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary’ Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’.