A new Chinese restaurant in Liverpool is celebrating its official opening with a special ceremony. Located on the edge of the city centre, Super Wok recently opened and is inviting the public to celebrate with a performance of the traditional Chinese Lion Dance.

Based in the vibrant heart of Project Jennifer, which was initiated in 2014 to rejuvenate Great Homer Street, Super Wokk as been fitted out with colourful decor and illuminating neon lights, as well as Chinese art. Customers can even be served by a state-of-the-art robot, providing a unique dining experience.

The grand opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 13, and the public are invited to try delicious menu items such as shredded crispy chicken and a variety of dim sum.

Jimmy Huang and Nikita Li, the owners of Super Wok said: “We are absolutely delighted to have opened on Jennifer Avenue and all of our team has worked very hard to get the site open. We are proud to be a part of this new retail development and have created several new full time and part time jobs within the new restaurant.”