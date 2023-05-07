The Food Standards Agency has awarded new ratings to restaurants, bars and takeaways in Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, Sefton, Halton and St Helens.

The standard of food hygiene at venues across the Liverpool City Region has been revealed by the latest Food Standards Agency ratings.

The rankings give a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by a local authority.

The ratings system gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at premises and online so customers can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A five-star rating means hygiene standards are very good, while zero means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Here are the latest ratings (April and May 2023) awarded to venues across the Liverpool City Region by the Foods Standards Agency:

Restaurants, cafes, canteens and takeaways

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes, takeaways or canteens:

Rated 5: Hardware - 40 Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on April 26 2023)

40 Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on April 26 2023) Rated 5: Carolanns Office Deli - 58 Breckfield Road, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023)

58 Breckfield Road, Liverpool (rated on April 25 2023) Rated 5: Aloft Liverpool - Aloft Hotel 1 North John Street, Liverpool (rated on April 20 2023)

Aloft Hotel 1 North John Street, Liverpool (rated on April 20 2023) Rated 5: The Burgery - 10 Knight Street, Liverpool (rated on April 20 2023)

- 10 Knight Street, Liverpool (rated on April 20 2023) Rated 5: Mahoe Blue - 276 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on April 19 2023)

276 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on April 19 2023) Rated 5: Spiceways - 218 - 220 Childwall Road, Liverpool (rated on April 19 2023)

218 - 220 Childwall Road, Liverpool (rated on April 19 2023) Rated 5: Rudys Pizza - 6 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

6 Britannia Pavilion Gower Street, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: Safis Desserts - 1 Broad Lane Precinct, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

1 Broad Lane Precinct, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: Kaleidoscope Cafe - World Of Glass, Chalon Way East, St Helens (rated on April 18 2023)

World Of Glass, Chalon Way East, St Helens (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: OHANNES BURGER - 246a Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

246a Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: Subway - 107 Walton Vale, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023)

107 Walton Vale, Liverpool (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: Sweet Carolina - 235a Finch Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 17 2023)

235a Finch Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 17 2023) Rated 5: Ten Streets Social - Unit 1 8 Regent Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023)

Unit 1 8 Regent Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 5: Ethiopian Coffee - 7 Admiral Street, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023)

7 Admiral Street, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 5: HOUSE OF SPICE / DESI DONNER - 585 Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023)

585 Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 5: Papa John’s - Unit 3 Deysbrook Parade, Deysbrook Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023)

Unit 3 Deysbrook Parade, Deysbrook Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 13 2023) Rated 5: Warren Farm - Southport Old Road, Formby (rated on April 12 2023)

Southport Old Road, Formby (rated on April 12 2023) Rated 5: Burger King - 14 Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023)

14 Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023) Rated 5: Tasty - 3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023)

3 Morrow Court Owen Drive, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023) Rated 5: Fu Wok - 284 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023)

284 Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on April 6 2023) Rated 5: Subway - 37 Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

37 Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: Pizzaland - 122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

122 - 124 Stonebridge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: Burger Lane - 60 Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

60 Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: Cafe D’Art - 26b-26c Chapel Lane, Formby (rated on April 5 2023)

26b-26c Chapel Lane, Formby (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: The Udder Guys - 53 Piercefield Road, Formby (rated on April 5 2023)

53 Piercefield Road, Formby (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 5: Harry’s Fish Bar - 9 Queens Avenue, Widnes, Halton (rated on April 3 2023)

9 Queens Avenue, Widnes, Halton (rated on April 3 2023) Rated 4: Royal Sizzler - 900 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral (rated on April 5 2023)

900 New Chester Road, Bromborough, Wirral (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 4: Sizzle - 2 Long Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

2 Long Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023) Rated 4: Rock City Indian Takeaway - 59 Marsh Lane, Bootle (rated on April 4 2023)

59 Marsh Lane, Bootle (rated on April 4 2023) Rated 1: Columbus Quay Restaurant - 2 Columbus Quay, Liverpool (rated on April 5 2023)

Pubs, bars and night clubs

And these ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: Ship Inn - 804 Warrington Road, Rainhill (rated on April 18 2023)

804 Warrington Road, Rainhill (rated on April 18 2023) Rated 5: The Red Lion- 36 Slater Street, Liverpool (rated on April 6 203)

Ratings

What the ratings mean: The scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.0 – urgent improvement required.

