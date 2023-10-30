The closures to motorways and A roads will affect drivers in Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral and could cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Merseyside drivers have a host of road closures and maintenance works to avoid this week, with four motorways and a number of A roads affected.

National Highways has revealed a list of 23 closures planned over the next fortnight, 15 of which could cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on:

M53 , from 8am October 28 to 4.30pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, five to 4 - lane closure for drainage.

, from 8am October 28 to 4.30pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, five to 4 - lane closure for drainage. M58 , from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

, from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works. A580, from 9pm June 8 to 6am December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M53 , from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for communications.

, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for communications. M53 , from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions two to 3 - lane closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.

, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions two to 3 - lane closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways. M53 , from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, Moreton Spur to M53, junction 2slip road closures for horticulture works.

, from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, Moreton Spur to M53, junction 2slip road closures for horticulture works. M53 , from 10am to 2pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions four to 5 - lane closure for barriers.

, from 10am to 2pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions four to 5 - lane closure for barriers. M53 , from 9pm November 3 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, two to 2 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

, from 9pm November 3 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 southbound, two to 2 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting). M57 , from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M57 , from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M57 , from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for electrical works. M57 , from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M57 , from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm November 2 to 5am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M57 , from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works.

, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works. M57 , from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing. M57 , from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance. M57 , from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to 2 - lane closures and slip road and carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to 2 - lane closures and slip road and carriageway closure for inspection/survey. M62 , from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways. M62 , from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J8 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J8 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance. M62 , from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J7 to J9 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J7 to J9 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance. M62 , from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 7 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 9pm November 10 to 5am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 7 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. A5036 , from 10am October 30 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road and Copy Lane lane one closure due to electrical works.

, from 10am October 30 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road and Copy Lane lane one closure due to electrical works. A5036, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Road to Netherton Way Lane closure due to reconstruction/renewal.