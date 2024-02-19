Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Merseyside drivers have a host of road closures and maintenance works to avoid this week, with three motorways and a number of A roads affected.

National Highways has revealed a list of 25 closures planned over the next fortnight, 11 of which could cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on:

M57 , from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing. A59 , from 7am February 13 to 5am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A59 Switch Island to Brooms Cross Road Lane two closure due to heavy cable recovery.

, from 7am February 13 to 5am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A59 Switch Island to Brooms Cross Road Lane two closure due to heavy cable recovery. A580, from 9pm June 8 2023 to 6am May 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Haydock Island footpath closures due to improvement works.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M53 , from 10am to 11am on February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 1 exit slip road Lane one closure due to removal of equipment on A554.

, from 10am to 11am on February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 1 exit slip road Lane one closure due to removal of equipment on A554. M53 , from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions five to 3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

, from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions five to 3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent. M53 , from 8pm February 26 to 5am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, three to 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

, from 8pm February 26 to 5am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, three to 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways. M53 , from 8pm February 27 to 5am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, jct four to jct five - Hard Shoulder and Lane one closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

, from 8pm February 27 to 5am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, jct four to jct five - Hard Shoulder and Lane one closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting). M53 , from 8pm February 27 to 6am February 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

, from 8pm February 27 to 6am February 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey. M53 , from 8pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, six to 7 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 8pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 northbound, six to 7 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M53 , from 8pm February 29 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closures for inspection/survey.

, from 8pm February 29 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closures for inspection/survey. M53 , from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closures for inspection/survey.

, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closures for inspection/survey. M57 , from 8pm February 19 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions M62, junction 6 to M62, junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

, from 8pm February 19 to 6am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions M62, junction 6 to M62, junction 7 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. M57 , from 10pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to Switch Island Lane closures due to works on railway bridge.

, from 10pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to Switch Island Lane closures due to works on railway bridge. M57 , from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways. M57 , from 9pm February 24 to 5am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

, from 9pm February 24 to 5am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways. M57 , from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

, from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways. M57 , from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent. M57 , from 8pm March 4 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

, from 8pm March 4 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways. M62 , from 9am February 20 to 4pm February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 7 - hard shoulder only for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

, from 9am February 20 to 4pm February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 7 - hard shoulder only for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways. M62 , from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways. M62 , from 8pm February 27 to 6am February 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J8 to J6 - carriageway closure for communications.

, from 8pm February 27 to 6am February 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J8 to J6 - carriageway closure for communications. M62 , from 8pm February 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 8 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

, from 8pm February 29 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, seven to 8 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways. M62 , from 9am March 4 to 3pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J7 - hard shoulder only for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

, from 9am March 4 to 3pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J7 - hard shoulder only for electrical works on behalf of National Highways. A580 , from 9pm February 26 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

, from 9pm February 26 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works. A580 , from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works. A5036 , from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for electrical works.

, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for electrical works. A5036 , from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A59 to A5207 Lane one closure due to works by United Utilities.

, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A59 to A5207 Lane one closure due to works by United Utilities. A5036, from 9pm March 4 to 6am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Crosby Road to Boundary Road - lane closure for carriageway closures - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.