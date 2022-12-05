Nineteen of the best photos from this year’s Santa Dash through the streets of Liverpool.

Around 5,500 runners donned Father Christmas outfits to take part in the annual Santa Dash through the streets of Liverpool on Sunday morning, taking in some of the city’s famous sites.

The 5km run, which helps raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, went past the Liver Building, Albert Dock and The Strand before heading into town along temporarily closed road.

As ever, there were a large number of blue Santa suits as Everton fans showed their colours, and there were an unusual amount of dogs dressed in festive outfits too. Can you spot yourself in our gallery of photos from the event?

1. Liverpool Santa Dash 2022 Runners dressed in Father Christmas attire prepare to take part in the annual five-kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Liverpool Santa Dash 2022 A drumming band dressed in festive attire perform to motivate runners. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Liverpool Santa Dash 2022 Even the Grinch (aka a dog named Pugsley) turned up for the Santa Dash. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Liverpool Santa Dash 2022 Runners take selfies as they take part in the race. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)