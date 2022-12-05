Liverpool Santa Dash 2022: Can you spot yourself (or your dog) in our photo gallery?
Nineteen of the best photos from this year’s Santa Dash through the streets of Liverpool.
Around 5,500 runners donned Father Christmas outfits to take part in the annual Santa Dash through the streets of Liverpool on Sunday morning, taking in some of the city’s famous sites.
The 5km run, which helps raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, went past the Liver Building, Albert Dock and The Strand before heading into town along temporarily closed road.
As ever, there were a large number of blue Santa suits as Everton fans showed their colours, and there were an unusual amount of dogs dressed in festive outfits too. Can you spot yourself in our gallery of photos from the event?