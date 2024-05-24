Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Academy of St Nicholas joined forces with Sefton Park Palm House to create bespoke bird tables for care homes.

Care home residents from Liverpool were treated to afternoon tea at Sefton Park Palm House before they were presented with specially made bird tables from a local school. Fifty elderly people from 10 local residential care homes were invited to spend a couple of hours at the Grade II Listed glass house.

As well as enjoying sandwiches and cakes, the care home residents were given bird tables made by design and technology students from The Academy of St Nicholas in Garston.

The academy successfully applied to be part of the project when the head of design and technology, Katie Bell, saw the opportunity on social media. She offered her expertise and skill set of her talented students, citing how working in the community is a key aspect of school life.

Katie Bell told LiverpoolWorld: "The students that were heavily involved in it really did enjoy being able to design to make it and to know the wider impact of the product."

The tables were donated alongside a wooden gift box, which the academy has also created, and will be filled with an RSPB bird book, bird food and wildflower seeds.

Kate Martinez from Sefton Park Palm House said: "The National Lottery funding has been immense. It was £232,000, and it's been over two years, and it's just brought so much value to the Palm House."