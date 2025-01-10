Liverpool and Merseyside schools closed for fifth day as Met Office issues ice warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A yellow weather warning for ice is in force until 10.00am today and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton. As a result, many schools across the region will remain closed to pupils.
According to the Met Office, ‘scattered wintry showers’ on Thursday evening will lead to the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. The weather service added: “Isolated snow accumulations of 2-4 cm will be possible, more especially in Wales on hills above 150m elevation.”
Below are the Merseyside schools that have announced they will be closed on Friday, January 10. If your school is closed and is not on the list, please email [email protected].
Confirmed Merseyside school closures (January 10)
This list continues to be updated.
- Prenton Primary School, Wirral
- St Anselm’s College, Wirral
- Whitby High School, Ellesmere Port
- Riverside Primary School, Wirral
- St Clare’s Primary, Wavertree
- Gateacre School, Liverpool
- Calderstones School, Allerton
- St Edward’s College, West Derby
- Litherland High, Litherland
- Eastway Primary School, Wirral
- Hilbre High School, Wirral
Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.