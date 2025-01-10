Liverpool and Merseyside schools closed for fifth day as Met Office issues ice warning

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 08:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Schools across Liverpool and Merseyside will remain closed on Friday due to hazardous wintry conditions.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in force until 10.00am today and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton. As a result, many schools across the region will remain closed to pupils.

According to the Met Office, ‘scattered wintry showers’ on Thursday evening will lead to the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. The weather service added: “Isolated snow accumulations of 2-4 cm will be possible, more especially in Wales on hills above 150m elevation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A beautiful snow-covered Port Sunlight.A beautiful snow-covered Port Sunlight.
A beautiful snow-covered Port Sunlight. | Ian Fairbrother

Below are the Merseyside schools that have announced they will be closed on Friday, January 10. If your school is closed and is not on the list, please email [email protected].

Confirmed Merseyside school closures (January 10)

This list continues to be updated.

  • Prenton Primary School, Wirral
  • St Anselm’s College, Wirral
  • Whitby High School, Ellesmere Port
  • Riverside Primary School, Wirral
  • St Clare’s Primary, Wavertree
  • Gateacre School, Liverpool
  • Calderstones School, Allerton
  • St Edward’s College, West Derby
  • Litherland High, Litherland
  • Eastway Primary School, Wirral
  • Hilbre High School, Wirral

Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates.

Related topics:LiverpoolSchoolsMet OfficeWeatherSt Helens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice