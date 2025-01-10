Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Schools across Liverpool and Merseyside will remain closed on Friday due to hazardous wintry conditions.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for ice is in force until 10.00am today and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton. As a result, many schools across the region will remain closed to pupils.

According to the Met Office, ‘scattered wintry showers’ on Thursday evening will lead to the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. The weather service added: “Isolated snow accumulations of 2-4 cm will be possible, more especially in Wales on hills above 150m elevation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A beautiful snow-covered Port Sunlight. | Ian Fairbrother

Below are the Merseyside schools that have announced they will be closed on Friday, January 10. If your school is closed and is not on the list, please email [email protected].

Confirmed Merseyside school closures (January 10)

This list continues to be updated.

Prenton Primary School, Wirral

St Anselm’s College, Wirral

Whitby High School, Ellesmere Port

Riverside Primary School, Wirral

St Clare’s Primary, Wavertree

Gateacre School, Liverpool

Calderstones School, Allerton

St Edward’s College, West Derby

Litherland High, Litherland

Eastway Primary School, Wirral

Hilbre High School, Wirral



Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates.