22 major shops where Liverpool students can bag big discounts this Freshers

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Discover the best Freshers' discounts in Liverpool with Liverpool ONE’s annual student event.

Liverpool ONE’s highly-awaited student event returns next week, with a variety of discounts across major stores.

Taking place on Friday, September 26, retailers and restaurants will offer a range of discounts, with some also giving out free gifts and goodies.

You need a valid student ID to bag the discounts, with some stores offering up to 25% off.

We have rounded up the top offers you can make the most of for one day only.

Take a look below to see where you could bag 20% of 25% discounts this Friday.

Students can get 20% off at Hollister.

1. Hollister, Lower South John Street

Students can get 20% off at Hollister. | PR Handout

Students can get 20% off at TFG London (Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight, Inside Story).

2. TFG London, South John Street

Students can get 20% off at TFG London (Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight, Inside Story). | Liverpool ONE

Students can get 20% off at Footasylum.

3. Footasylum, Paradise Street

Students can get 20% off at Footasylum. | Philip J Openshaw - stock.adobe.com

Students can get 20% off at Dr Martens.

4. Dr Martens, Paradise Street

Students can get 20% off at Dr Martens. | Lauren Hurley

