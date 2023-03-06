Liverpool is braced for wintry conditions with temperatures set to plummet well below freezing, giving way to ice and possibly snow.

Liverpool is braced for wintry conditions after the Met Office issued a weather alert for snow and ice in the city. The yellow weather alert launches on Thursday (March 9) from 3am and will stay in place until Friday evening at 6pm.

Temperatures are set to plummet on Tuesday (March 7) to as low as -5°C, turning “increasingly wintry” with a localised frost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BBC weather forecasters predict snow to hit Liverpool on Thursday morning, while the Met Office have warned motorists and pedestrians to take extra care while out and about due to potential icy patches on roads and pavements, adding that road, bus and train services are also likely to be affected.

There is also a small chance that rural communities could be cut off and power supplies and services may be disrupted in some areas. Chris Almond, deputy chief meteorologist, said: “With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time.”

The UK Health Security Agency has renewed its warnings about severe cold weather this week, saying there was a “90% probability” temperatures would take a huge drop. It said: “This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Very cold weather is expected across most of England this week, with widespread frosts overnight and temperatures struggling to rise above freezing in some places during the day. A band of rain and hill snow will move southwards during Monday, perhaps bringing some snow to low levels for a time overnight into Tuesday for central, eastern and south-eastern England.