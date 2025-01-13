Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's that time of year again when many of us are hitting the gym. Fitness certainly isn't one size fits all, so I've come to Babe Fitness Studios in Liverpool to learn about their array of classes - and do a bit of exercise myself.

The fitness space opened its first site in Wavertree in 2024 and has now opened a new space in Kirkby. The independent gym offers all kinds of classes to their members; from pole fitness and reformer Pilates, to hyrox and silks.

During my visit, instructor Sian Mooney put me through my paces with a solo spin class. For those not familiar with it, this is a high-intensity, relatively low-impact workout designed to test your limits. This kind of class is made to build endurance and strength through various interval routines on a specially designed bike.

I'm pretty out of practice, and although I used to be a regular spin class-goer, it's been years since I've got on a bike. To be completely transparent, I was a tad apprehensive as the last time I did a spin class, I fell off the bike, causing me to sprain my ankle. But, as they say, you need to get back on the horse or the bike as it is in this case. And boy am I glad I did.

I forgot just how much I enjoy spin even if I do end up absolutely saturated with sweat. Although it was tough at times, the endorphins were well and truly racing, and Sian was so encouraging, letting me go at a pace I felt comfortable with, whilst pushing me to give it my all.

The NHS recommends that adults should do some type of physical activity every day. Exercising just once or twice a week can reduce the risk of heart disease or stroke. According to data from YouGov, Britons who regularly exercise are happier, less stressed and more energetic. The more days a week someone does thirty minutes or more of physical exercise, the more likely they are to say they are happy, less likely to be stressed and more likely to feel energetic.