Liverpool sports bar announces closure just a year after opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool bar has closed its doors after just a year in business. Opening for the first time in December 2022, Rooney's Sports Bar and Grill offered 'epic' cocktails, burgers and a huge 'full American' breakfast.

Located in the former HSBC building on Chapel Avenue, customers said the American-inspired venue served 'amazing' food and hosted brilliant parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite great reviews, the venue has now closed due to 'increasing costs'. Sharing the news on social media, the Rooney's team said: "SAD NEWS: Unfortunately due to increasing costs and diminishing trade, it’s with a heavy heart that we close our doors today for the foreseeable future.

"We would like to thank our hard working staff, our regulars and all our customers for helping make this a memorable time. It’s not an easy business to make work and you have to take risks to make it happen, sometimes they pay off sometimes they don’t."