Liverpool sports bar announces closure just a year after opening
The American-inspired venue served 'amazing' food and 'epic' cocktails.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Liverpool bar has closed its doors after just a year in business. Opening for the first time in December 2022, Rooney's Sports Bar and Grill offered 'epic' cocktails, burgers and a huge 'full American' breakfast.
Located in the former HSBC building on Chapel Avenue, customers said the American-inspired venue served 'amazing' food and hosted brilliant parties.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite great reviews, the venue has now closed due to 'increasing costs'. Sharing the news on social media, the Rooney's team said: "SAD NEWS: Unfortunately due to increasing costs and diminishing trade, it’s with a heavy heart that we close our doors today for the foreseeable future.
"We would like to thank our hard working staff, our regulars and all our customers for helping make this a memorable time. It’s not an easy business to make work and you have to take risks to make it happen, sometimes they pay off sometimes they don’t."
They added that customers should 'watch this space' to see what is next for the building.