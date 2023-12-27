One man, in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital. A second man was knifed in the head and a third was stabbed in the back.

Merseyside Police cordon off a street. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

A man has been rushed to hospital in a ‘critical condition’ after being stabbed during a city centre attack in Liverpool. The victim, in his 20s, was found with stab wounds at the junction of Church Street and Whitechapel by a police patrol at around 5.30am on Wednesday morning.

He is thought to have been injured during an incident involving a large group of men, which also resulted in two other males taking themselves to hospital with injuries. One of the men, in his 20s, had a stab wound to the back and the second, also in his 20s, had a laceration to the head.

A large cordon is in place in Liverpool city centre and a number of roads have been cordoned off as CCTV and witness enquiries are currently being carried out by Merseyside Police.

Superintendent Helen Bennett said: “Urgent CCTV, witness and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the city centre and as such a large area has been cordoned off. It appears that a large disturbance took place on Victoria Street in which three people have been injured.

“We know that there were people in the city centre who may have witnessed the disturbance or possibly come to the assistance of the injured males and we would ask those people to come forward and speak to officers as soon as possible.