Liverpool stabbing: Man in critical condition as three arrested for attempted murder

The 24-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked following a row.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after a man was stabbed following an argument at a house on a Croxteth street.

The 24-year-old was wounded in the chest and leg at a property in Carr Lane East, Liverpool, at about 6.30pm on Saturday night.

Merseyside Police say officers attended the incident and an ambulance took the victim to hospital. His condition is described as critical.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Sunday that a 44-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two women from Liverpool, aged 46 and 49, have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and section 18 wounding with intent. They all remain in police custody.

An investigation is underway and officers remained on the scene on Monday morning to carry out forensic, CCTV, house-to-house and witness enquiries.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “We are currently in the early stages of an investigation after a man was stabbed last night. We believe there was an altercation at an address on Carr Lane East that has resulted in a man suffering stab wounds.

Carr Lane East, Croxteth

“We currently have three people in custody but our enquiries remain ongoing. If you have any information that could assist us with our ongoing investigation, including dash cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, please get in touch.”

