Less than a third of learners passed their test.

A Liverpoo ldriving test centre has the worst pass rate in the whole of the UK, official data has revealed.

The Speke test centre saw just over a quarter of learners successfully complete the driving exam between April and December last year, well below the national average of 48%.

Analysis of Driving Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) driving test data by Cuvva, showed the top three hardest places to pass your test last year were Speke, Liverpool with a low pass rate of 27.1%. Erith, London with a pass rate of 32.2% and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands with 35.3%.

The centre with the best record was in Kendal, Cumbria, with 67.4% of learners being successful.

Southport’s test centre saw a pass rate of 55.6%, so may be a good choice for Merseyside learners hoping to have a higher chance of passing.

The UK’s ten toughest test centres: