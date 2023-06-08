Register
Liverpool suburb named the hardest place in the UK to pass your driving test

Less than a third of learners passed their test.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST

A Liverpoo ldriving test centre has the worst pass rate in the whole of the UK, official data has revealed.

The Speke test centre saw just over a quarter of learners successfully complete the driving exam between April and December last year, well below the national average of 48%.

Analysis of Driving Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) driving test data by Cuvva, showed the top three hardest places to pass your test last year were Speke, Liverpool with a low pass rate of 27.1%. Erith, London with a pass rate of 32.2% and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands with 35.3%.

The centre with the best record was in Kendal, Cumbria, with 67.4% of learners being successful.

Southport’s test centre saw a pass rate of 55.6%, so may be a good choice for Merseyside learners hoping to have a higher chance of passing.

The UK’s ten toughest test centres:

  1. Speke (Liverpool) - 27.1%
  2. Erith (London) - 32.2%
  3. Wolverhampton (West Midlands) - 35.3%
  4. Crawley (West Sussex) - 35.6%
  5. Wednesbury (West Midlands) - 35.9%
  6. Belvedere (London) - 36%
  7. Greenford (London) - 36.4%
  8. Glasgow Shieldhall (Glasgow) - 36.4%
  9. Bury (Greater Manchester) - 37.1%
  10. Plymouth (Devon) - 37.4%

