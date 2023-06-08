A Liverpoo ldriving test centre has the worst pass rate in the whole of the UK, official data has revealed.
The Speke test centre saw just over a quarter of learners successfully complete the driving exam between April and December last year, well below the national average of 48%.
Analysis of Driving Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) driving test data by Cuvva, showed the top three hardest places to pass your test last year were Speke, Liverpool with a low pass rate of 27.1%. Erith, London with a pass rate of 32.2% and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands with 35.3%.
The centre with the best record was in Kendal, Cumbria, with 67.4% of learners being successful.
Southport’s test centre saw a pass rate of 55.6%, so may be a good choice for Merseyside learners hoping to have a higher chance of passing.
The UK’s ten toughest test centres:
- Speke (Liverpool) - 27.1%
- Erith (London) - 32.2%
- Wolverhampton (West Midlands) - 35.3%
- Crawley (West Sussex) - 35.6%
- Wednesbury (West Midlands) - 35.9%
- Belvedere (London) - 36%
- Greenford (London) - 36.4%
- Glasgow Shieldhall (Glasgow) - 36.4%
- Bury (Greater Manchester) - 37.1%
- Plymouth (Devon) - 37.4%