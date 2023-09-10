Inspectors found mouse droppings and holes in the wall and floor.

A popular Liverpool takeaway has been hit with a zero star food hygiene rating, after inspectors saw ‘evidence of mice activity’.

Kokoro, Church Street, was previously awarded five stars but now has the lowest possible hygiene rating and has been told ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The Korean/Japanese eatery is a hit with locals, achieving a 4.4 star Google rating, from more than 1000 reviews. However, the latest report suggests it isn’t operating as it should be.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by LiverpoolWorld has revealed that environmental health officials found mouse droppings where found in the food packaging storage room.

Visit: When inspectors visited the takeaway on June 29, they said the business was ‘not carrying out sufficient checks in regard to food safety’ and found ‘evidence of mice activity’.

The report notes:

“Some chopping boards were notably worn and present a risk of contamination.”

“In the upstairs chest freezer a meat product was found with no date label applied.”

“During the inspection, the PH meter for sushi rice could not be located. Therefore you were unable to determine the safety of rice being left out at room temperature.”

“Mouse droppings noted in area where open food packaging kept.”

“Evidence of mice activity in food packaging storage in upstairs store room... in the same storage area a hole in the wall to the right hand side noted, along with a hole in the flooring.”

“Skirting to the pot wash area loose and in disrepair and therefore collecting grease and debris and cannot be effectively cleaned.”

“Raw chicken being prepared next to other equipment presents a risk of contamination by splashing/dripping.

The inspector noted that a number of pieces of equiptment note in use and that they needed to be removed in order to ‘monitor pest activity’.

The inspector added that the business was not following procedures in relation managing food safety, stating ‘you are not carrying out appropriate checks in relation to food safety, in particular sushi rice.”

Scoring:

Food hygiene and safety compliance: Kokoro was rated 20 for food hygiene and safety compliance, with 0 being the best score and the poorest being 25.

A combined score of 55 gives the takeaway an overall rating on zero stars, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary.’ A five star rating sees total scores between 0-15.