Liverpool takeaway slapped with one star food hygiene rating - ‘major improvement’ needed
Environmental health officials said the pizza joint needs to improve.
Pizza Italia on Childwall Road has been hit with a one star rating for food hygiene, following a visit from the Liverpool City Council’s food inspectors
The popular pizza joint recently changed ownership, with the former owners announcing their retirement in May this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Details of the inspection on July 24 have just been released and show environmental health officials had concerns over the management of food safety. However, cleanliness was rated as ‘good’.
On the menu: The takeaway serves up a range of pizzas and calzones, as well as other popular items such as burgers and kebabs.
Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the one star rating showed improvement was necessary in a number of areas.
- Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘improvement necessary’
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘good’
- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’