Environmental health officials said the pizza joint needs to improve.

Pizza Italia on Childwall Road has been hit with a one star rating for food hygiene, following a visit from the Liverpool City Council’s food inspectors

The popular pizza joint recently changed ownership, with the former owners announcing their retirement in May this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details of the inspection on July 24 have just been released and show environmental health officials had concerns over the management of food safety. However, cleanliness was rated as ‘good’.

On the menu: The takeaway serves up a range of pizzas and calzones, as well as other popular items such as burgers and kebabs.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the one star rating showed improvement was necessary in a number of areas.