The much-loved tap room and shop on Rose Lane will close later this week.

A specialist bottle shop and tap room in the heart of South Liverpool is set to close its doors this week. Haul, located on Rose Lane, has been providing locals with locally brewed beverages for the last three years.

With 4.8 stars on Google, Haul quickly became a much-loved store, but sadly, the original owners are set to hand over the keys to new management.

Sharing the news on social media, the Haul team said: “As some of you might have already heard, we are in the process of selling the business and next week will be Haul’s last week open under our ownership. We’d like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to all of our customers and suppliers for all of your amazing support over the past three years.

“Haul wouldn’t be Haul without you and you all helped make it the unique space that we’re so proud of. It’s not going to be easy to say goodbye to the place but we’d love to see it out with as many of you as possible. So... We’ll be open as normal on Wed, Thurs, Fri and Sat so make sure you pop down for a last jar and to grab some bargains from the fridges.

“Loads of love and thanks, Team Haul.”

Comments flooded in from local customers and breweries, thanking Haul for their service over the last three years.

Wendy Jobbins said: “Awww no, sorry to hear about this, Rose Lane won’t be the same without you. Good luck for your next adventure.

Geoff Gibson added: “Sad news for us but wish you every success in your next venture. Haul has been a great asset to the area.”

Neptune Brewery said: “We’re very sorry to hear this guys. Thanks so much for being a great supporter of our beers. We wish you the very best going forward, and hope the new owners look after Haul as well as you did.”