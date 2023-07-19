Courtney Boorne, 20, was heard desperately shouting from the window ledge of a flat before being found unresponsive with marks on her neck.

A Liverpool teenager who strangled his girlfriend just two days before Christmas has been found guilty of her murder following a trial Liverpool Crown Court.

Courtney Boorne, 20, was heard desperately screaming for help from a fourteenth floor window ledge just before being found unresponsive at Quarry Green Heights flats in Kirkby on December 23 last year. Just one hour earlier, care worker Ms Boorne had rung her mum telling her if she did not hear from her in an hour to call the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Merseyside Police found the 20-year-old unresponsive on the bed, with marks on her neck, when they arrived at the scene and burst through the door. Ms Boorne later died in hospital. A post-mortem recorded her death by mechanical asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation.

On Christmas Day, detectives charged Liam Cain, 19, of Skipton Road, Anfield with her murder. The teenager pleaded not guilty in court but, on Wednesday, a jury convicted him of Ms Boorne’s murder. He is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

Liam Cain was found guilty of murdering Courtney Boorne. Photo by Merseyside Police

The trial: A jury was told that Ms Boorne lived in a fourteenth floor flat with her partner Cain and on Friday, December 23, CCTV footage showed them coming and going from their home. Boorne spoke to her mum for the last time at 3.39 pm and around 4.40 pm, a woman rang the police from her home in Quarry Green, saying she could see a female in the flats opposite ‘screaming and climbing onto the window ledge.’

Gordon Cole, KC, prosecuting told Liverpool Crown Court that the witness said Ms Boorne appeared to be shouting at someone in the flat. She was shouting ‘please’ and saying, ‘he has all the doors locked and he won’t let me out’, claimed Mr Cole. Another woman witness also rang the police, saying a female was hanging out of the window screaming ‘call the police’ and ‘he’s choking me’ before the window was then closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard that Cain, who was found crouching down leaning on an armchair in the living room when police arrived, had sent a text to his dad saying: “I love you the world, everyone, I am so sorry, tell everyone.”

Liam Cain (l) was found guilty of the murder of Courtney Boorne (r) at Liverpool Crown Court. Image: Merseyside Police, GoFundMe, Getty Images

Speaking about the verdict, Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said: “This was a truly shocking and brutal murder of Courtney Bourne in her own home. As the court heard, her tragic death and the domestic violence she endured was abhorrent. Nobody can begin to understand the impact her sudden death has had on her family and friends, but I hope that this conviction will give Courtney’s family a sense of justice.”

She added: “This conviction demonstrates our dedication to bringing perpetrators of domestic violence to justice and supporting victims. Merseyside Police continues to do everything it can to tackle all violence against women and girls and we will do everything in our power to support victims, target perpetrators and reduce violence by ensuring victims of domestic abuse feel believed and supported when they report offending to us.

“Domestic abuse is a complex issue and can take many forms. It can be psychological, financial, sexual, emotional and physical and we want to raise awareness of the support that is available to anyone who is or has experienced domestic abuse or has been affected by it so that nobody else has to suffer or silence or go through what they have been through.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Support: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can report by calling 101, if you are not in an emergency situation. If you are in immediate danger, always call 999.