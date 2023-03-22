Hundreds of trees will be planted and around 2,350 new homes are planned.

Liverpool is set to get it’s own New York-style Central Park after grand plans to redevelop the Central Docks was given the green light by Liverpool City Council.

The project will see hundreds of trees planted and over 2,300 homes built as part of the Liverpool Waters scheme to develop the area around the Tobacco Warehouse and Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The brand-new public green space won’t compare with the size of it’s famous American namesake, but it will be one of the city’s biggest green areas at 4.7 acres.

The plans of develpoers Peel L&P also include the creation of a network of public spaces, with green streets and rain gardens. The scheme would also proved the infrastructure needed to provide around 2,350 new homes.

The plans would provide direct access to parts of the Liverpool-Leeds canal and central docks for the first time in years. Pedestrian routes will also be improved as part of the development making it easier to travel through the city centre, Princes Dock, Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, and the city’s northern docks, on foot or bicycle. Peel L&P are hoping to move forward with the development this year.

Central Park features: Peel L&P say the park would provide places to socialise, habitats for nature, education on climate change and access points for water sports while also re-using the site’s ‘existing heritage materials’.

What has been said: Chris Capes, Peel L&P’s Development Director for Liverpool Waters, said: “The Council’s approval of our plans for Central Park, and its surrounding infrastructure and public realm, paves the way for ten years of development across the whole Central Docks neighbourhood and will set a quality benchmark for later phases of Liverpool Waters.

“Central Park and the public realm have been designed to provide a unique environment that will enrich the lives of everyone in Liverpool as well as the millions of people who visit the city every year and we’re looking forward to moving this project forward in 2023. Central Docks and will enable the delivery of new residential, commercial and leisure development and be a catalyst for the delivery of 10 Streets and North Liverpool.”

1 . What the new Central Park at Liverpool Waters might look like A map shows where Central Park will be, near Everton’s new stadium. Photo: Liverpool Waters/Peel L&P

2 . What the Central Park at Liverpool Waters could look like Peel L&P are aiming to create green spaces across Liverpool Waters. Photo: Peel L&P

3 . What the Central Park at Liverpool Waters could look like What the Central Park at Liverpool Waters could look like. Photo: Peel L&P

4 . What the new Central Park at Liverpool Waters might look like Along the wall of the docks. Photo: Peel L&P