🏳️‍🌈 Liverpool will host Kyiv’s annual Pride march on behalf of Ukraine this year and it will held jointly with the city region’s annual March with Pride. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is currently illegal for groups to stage marches through the city.

Continuing the city’s Eurovision legacy, when Liverpool held the 2023 Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, LCR Pride Foundation is teaming up with KyivPride to march on their behalf on Saturday 29 July 2023.

Every year, thousands of LGBT+ people and allies march in solidarity, protest, and celebration as part of the city’s Pride event. In 2022, more than 15,000 took to the streets turning the city into a sea of rainbows.

Andi Herring, CEO of the LCR Pride Foundation said: “No matter where you are in the world, LGBT+ people demand the right to live freely and happily. Even in the UK, we are all aware of how easily these rights can be backtracked on or removed entirely, that is why we are proud to share our March with Pride this year with the LGBT+ communities of Ukraine. It is a message of solidarity, of unity and of hope for people here in Liverpool City Region and in Kyiv.”

Further information about this year’s Pride in Liverpool events programme, which will feature more about the alliance with KyivPride will be released in the coming weeks. Follow LCR Pride Foundation’s social media channels, @LCRPride on Twitter and Instagram, and LCR Pride Foundation on Facebook.

Pride In Liverpool, March with Pride. Image: David Wesley Yates

