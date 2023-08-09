Register
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Liverpool’s tourism sector bounces back -news headlines

City’s tourism sector bounces back, Tate Liverpool refurbishment plans and bamboo festival takes over Chinatown.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 9th Aug 2023, 21:00 BST
  • Liverpool's travel and tourism sector is welcoming a post-Covid resurgence. Although not back to pre-pandemic levels, the city is seeing a significant recovery in the industry, which is expected to continue in the wake of hosting events such as the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
  • Formal plans for a multi-million pound revamp of a major Liverpool art gallery have been confirmed. It was announced last year, after securing a £10m grant from the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund, Tate Liverpool would undergo a significant refurbishment. The total cost of the revamp is expected to come to almost £30m.
  • Large artworks made entirely of sustainable bamboo will be showcased in Liverpool for a one-day, free , family-friendly festival. Imagine Bamboo is Everywhere will take over Great George Square in Chinatown on Sunday, 20 August and will feature local artists' intricate creations.
Related topics:TravelArt galleryLevelling Up FundUK Government