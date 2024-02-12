Register
Liverpool's busiest train stations 2024: 15 Merseyside train stations with the most passenger numbers ranked from most to least busy

Official figures reveal the busiest train stations across the country - including Merseyside.

By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:05 GMT

The latest government figures have been released detailing passenger numbers at train stations across Merseyside last year.

Data from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) tracks the number of commuters entering and exiting every train station in Britain, including all train stations in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Liverpool Central and Liverpool Lime Street station were the top stations in Merseyside, but what about the rest of Britain? The figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line. Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

Here are the 15 busiest stations in Merseyside, ranked from most to least passenger numbers - included are the most popular destinations and origin station from each train station too.

1. Liverpool Central

Liverpool Central had 11,401,980 entries and exits in 2023 - Kirkby was the main destination station with 865,336 trips between Liverpool Central and Kirkby.

2. Liverpool Lime Street

Liverpool Lime Street had 11,101,930 entries and exits in 2023 - London Euston was the main origin/destination station with 1,420,450 trips between Lime Street and Euston. Photo: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com

3. Moorfields

Moorfields had 5,100,886 entries and exits in 2023 - Kirkby was the main origin/destination station with 531,546 trips between Moorfields and Kirkby. Photo: Dave Bates

4. Southport

Southport had 3,339,582 entries and exits in 2023 - Birkdale was the main origin/destination station with 456,054 trips between Southport and Birkdale. Photo: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

