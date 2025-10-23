Liverpool has been named among the UK’s friendliest cities in Conde Nast Traveller’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The rankings were decided by readers, with each city given a score out of 100 - representing overall average levels of satisfaction.

Discussing Liverpool, Conde Nast Traveller wrote: “It’s no secret that Scousers are some of the most endearing people around.

“They’re wildly outgoing, thoughtfully inclusive, and always on the lookout for more to join their notoriously good nights out, so take a trip to a packed Liverpool bar and plunge into cheery conversation within seconds.

“After all, there are plenty of icebreaker topics to choose from. Learn about centuries of fascinating maritime history, pick a side in the major football club rivalry, or reminisce on Beatlemania as you get to know the lovely communities here.”

Take a look at the top 10 friendliest cities in the UK below, and see where Liverpool placed.

1 . Manchester Manchester - score of 93.33. | Chris Chambers - stock.adobe.com

2 . Edinburgh Edinburgh - score of 93.04. | Walkerlee - stock.adobe.com

3 . Bath Bath - score of 92.50. | Pixabay

4 . Cambridge Cambridge - score of 90.00. | chrisdorney - stock.adobe Photo: chrisdorney - stock.adobe