The 10 friendliest UK cities named by Conde Nast Traveller - see where Liverpool ranks

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Liverpudlians are known for being chatty and friendly.

Liverpool has been named among the UK’s friendliest cities in Conde Nast Traveller’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The rankings were decided by readers, with each city given a score out of 100 - representing overall average levels of satisfaction.

Discussing Liverpool, Conde Nast Traveller wrote: “It’s no secret that Scousers are some of the most endearing people around.

“They’re wildly outgoing, thoughtfully inclusive, and always on the lookout for more to join their notoriously good nights out, so take a trip to a packed Liverpool bar and plunge into cheery conversation within seconds.

“After all, there are plenty of icebreaker topics to choose from. Learn about centuries of fascinating maritime history, pick a side in the major football club rivalry, or reminisce on Beatlemania as you get to know the lovely communities here.”

Take a look at the top 10 friendliest cities in the UK below, and see where Liverpool placed.

Manchester - score of 93.33.

1. Manchester

Manchester - score of 93.33. | Chris Chambers - stock.adobe.com

Edinburgh - score of 93.04.

2. Edinburgh

Edinburgh - score of 93.04. | Walkerlee - stock.adobe.com

Bath - score of 92.50.

3. Bath

Bath - score of 92.50. | Pixabay

Cambridge - score of 90.00.

4. Cambridge

Cambridge - score of 90.00. | chrisdorney - stock.adobe Photo: chrisdorney - stock.adobe

