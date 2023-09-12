How the University of Liverpool, Liverpool John Moores, Liverpool Hope and Edge Hill all fared in the latest Guardian University Guide - with one jumping twenty places.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The best universities in the UK have been revealed, in The Guardian’s trusted education league table.

Released annually, institutions receive a ‘Guardian score’ between 1 to 100, based on subjects, student satisfaction, staff numbers, spending and career prospects. Each institution is then given a ranking between one and 121 - the number of UK universities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usually, Russell Group universities place higher on the league table but, this year, one Merseyside university has jumped a massive twenty places and ranks higher than the University of Liverpool.

National rankings for Liverpool universities

In terms of national rankings, Edge Hill’s ranking drastically improved twenty places, from 55 to 35 - even more impressive considering the university was 70th in 2022. Edge Hill received a Guardian score of 62.3.

This means Edge Hill placed higher the the University of Liverpool, which jumped four places from 40 to 36 - with a Guardian score of 62.1.

Liverpool John Moores’ ranking also improved significantly, jumping a massive 30 places from 87 to 57 - with a Guardian score of 62.1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool Hope received the lowest ranking in Merseyside, with a Guardian score of 54.7. However, it’s national ranking improved from 99 to 82.

Student satisfaction at Liverpool universities

The Guardian data shows 78.4% of students at The University of Liverpool are satisfied with the teaching on their course compared with 75.5% at Edge Hill, 79.3% at John Moores and 79.9% at Liverpool Hope.

58.9 of students at The University of Liverpool are satisfied with the feedback they receive, compared with 70.7% at Edge Hill, 68.2% at John Moores and 75.4% at Hope.

Overall national rankings