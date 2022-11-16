There are hundreds of seasonal roles available across Merseyside.

As Christmas fast approaches, new job vacancies are appearing across Liverpool, with roles ranging from retail assistants to bar and waiting staff.

Many roles are available in Liverpool city centre, hiring seasonal temps with the chance of bagging a permanent position after the festivities end.

We have created a list of recent vacancies, how much they pay and how you can apply.

Oliver Bonas: Liverpool One

💸 £9.75 per hour.

Oliver Bonas are looking for a seasonal team member to provide excellent customer service over the festive period. They are hiring an eight-hour minimum contract, however, more hours will be available as Christmas approaches. The position will run until January 8 2023.

They are looking for an individual who can strongly communicate with the team and keep up great store standards.

Oliver Bonas are accepting applications via Indeed.

Morphe: Liverpool One

💸 Unavailable.

Morphe are looking for a seasonal stock associate, to work 15 hours per week.

The role takes ownership of receiving, replenishing, organising, sorting and maintaining standards in the stockroom and lead the replenishment and merchandising of product on the sales floor.

Previous retail experience is essential.

Apply via Indeed.

Flanagan’s Apple: L2

💸 Unavailable.

Flanagan’s Apple are looking for seasonal bar staff, to work part time.

The role with invovle serving drinks and food, and providing great customer service. Ideally, they are looking for a fun-loving, social, team player with an eye for detail.

Apply via Indeed.

Victoria’s Secret: Liverpool One

💸 Unavailable.

Victoria’s Secret are looking for six seasonal sales associates, to provide customer service, fit bras and drive sales.

Apply via Indeed.

Zizzi: L24

💸 Up to £9.50 per hour plus tips.

Zizzi are looking for a temporary Front of House team member to serve customers, and learn about their food and drink offerings.

The ideal candidate is always smiling and enjoying life - even on a busy shift.

Apply on their company website.

Footasylum: Liverpool One

💸 £9.50 per hour.

Footasylum are looking for a sales assistant for the festive period, running from until January 7.

The role involves providing excellent service to customers and they are looking for someone who is used to working in a fast paced environment.

Apply through Footasylum’s website.

Tessuti: Liverpool One

💸 Unavailable.

Tessuti are looking for a seasonal sales assistant to work in their brand new luxury store.

The role includes customer service as well as merchandising, and the succesful applicant with receive staff discount. The ideal candidate will be able to work towards sales targets and be great with customers.